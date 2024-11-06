Trump declares victory, promises 'golden age of America' - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump has declared victory in the US presidential race, asserting that this is a "magnificent victory for the American people" that will lead to a "golden age" for the country.

Using his signature campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," Trump vowed to help heal the nation and fix the borders, emphasizing that his party made history for a reason, News.Az reports, citing BBC.Trump says: "We're going to help our country heal."He vowed to fix the borders, adding that he and his party made history for a reason.He told the crowd that he hopes, one day, they'll look back and consider this "one of the most important days of your life"."America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," he continued, referencing his party winning the Senate back from the Democratic Party.Trump also thanked his wife Melania, calling her the First Lady.

News.Az