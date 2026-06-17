Trump delays hearing for new intelligence chief

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Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is delaying the nomination of Jay Clayton for the position of U.S. director of national intelligence.

In a long post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that he is keeping Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence until further notice, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

Both Republicans and Democrats have opposed Pulte, who lacks experience in national intelligence.

Trump's move is an attempt to force Congress to act on a bill to tighten voter ID requirements for American voters, which currently lacks sufficient support to pass.

U.S. presidents cannot cancel Senate hearings on their own. Trump, however, can instruct Clayton not to appear, writes the Washington Post.

News.Az