Trump demands unconditional surrender from Iran

US President Donald Trump has demanded "unconditional surrender" from Iran, the head of the White House wrote about this on the Truth Social social network, News.Az reports.

"We know exactly where the so-called Supreme Leader of Iran is hiding. He is an easy target, but he is safe there. We are not going to eliminate him (kill him), at least not yet," the American leader wrote.

"However, we do not want missiles fired at civilians or American soldiers. Our patience is running out. Unconditional surrender!" Trump said.

Let us recall that on the night of June 13, the Israeli army launched a large-scale operation called "Rising Lion". As part of this operation, the Air Force is striking military facilities and nuclear program facilities in Iran.

The Israeli Air Force has carried out several attacks in various parts of Iran, including in Tehran, where several senior Iranian military officials were killed, including the Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as a number of nuclear scientists. Several nuclear facilities in the country, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit, as were Iranian military positions in various parts of the country.

