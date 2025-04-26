Yandex metrika counter

Trump expected to meet with Meloni, Starmer, Zelensky in Rome
US President Donald Trump who has arrived in Rome together with his wife Melania to attend the funeral of Pope Francis intends to hold meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the newspaper La Repubblica.

As the official program of Trump’s visit suggests, the US president will leave Rome immediately after the funeral Mass in Vatican in the afternoon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump’s stay in the Italian capital is limited by 15 hours. He is expected to meet with Zelensky at the US ambassador’s residence at Villa Taverna where the US president is staying. Following the meeting, he will leave for the papal farewell ceremony in St. Peter’s Square.

Italian media outlets reported earlier that European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen also hopes to hold a meeting with Trump in Rome.

Several dozen heads of state and governments, reigning monarchs and religious figures are expected to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

