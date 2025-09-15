Trump hints at TikTok deal in trade talks with China

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that Washington and Beijing may have reached a deal addressing American concerns over TikTok’s ownership, following trade talks in Europe.

“The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He added that a deal was struck involving a company “young people in our Country very much wanted to save,” hinting at TikTok, and said “they will be very happy.”

Trump also announced he would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, stressing that the U.S.-China relationship “remains a very strong one.”

News.Az