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Hikmet Hajiyev: Future contours of global urban agenda are being shaped in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

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Hikmet Hajiyev: Future contours of global urban agenda are being shaped in Azerbaijan - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC

The future contours of the global urban agenda are being shaped in Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X.

"Despite the impacts of climate change and the whims of the weather, WUF13 is kicking off with a large-scale press conference. The future contours of the global urban agenda are being shaped in Azerbaijan. The biggest ever WUF with more than 40.000 participants," Hajiyev wrote on X, News.Az reports.


News.Az 

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