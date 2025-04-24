Trump loses economic trust as 100-day mark approaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Pew Research Center survey reveals that most Americans now have little or no confidence in President Donald Trump's handling of the economy, highlighting a weakness in an area that has traditionally been a pillar of his political strength.

As Trump approaches the 100-day mark of his second term, nearly 6 in 10 disapprove of the tariffs he has imposed, and their predictions about what's ahead in the economy have darkened, News.Az reports citing USA Today.

The findings underscore the challenges for the president as he pursues sweeping and fundamental change, from reshaping the federal government to transforming global trade.

Though he retains the solid backing of his core supporters, the survey signals he has not yet persuaded most Americans that he is on the right course.

The poll of 3,589 U.S. adults by the nonpartisan think tank was taken online and by phone from April 7 to April 13, a tumultuous moment in the tariffs debate. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.

Among those surveyed, 40% approved of the overall job Trump is doing as president; 59% disapproved.

That's a decline of seven percentage points since February, reflecting some erosion among the swing voters crucial to his victory in last November's election.

His strong supporters remained unshakable, at 96% approval. But among Trump voters who supported him less strongly, approval has declined to 75% from 88%, down 13 points in two months.

News.Az