Trump: North Korea's Kim a 'sick puppy'

President Donald Trump escalated his war of words with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday by adding another insult to their long list of traded barbs: “Sick puppy.”

The remarks came as Trump held a rally in St. Charles, Missouri, to push for the Senate’s passage of its tax bill.

Trump, after saying the GOP tax proposal would serve as “rocket fuel” for the American economy, took a passing shot at Kim, whom he again derided as “Lil’ Rocket Man.”

“He is a sick puppy,” Trump told a cheering crowd of supporters.

The remarks come on the heels of Pyongyang’s latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, its first in over two months. Earlier Wednesday, the president vowed that “additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today.”

