Trump ‘not happy’ after Russian strike hits U.S. factory in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin he was “not happy” about a Russian missile strike that destroyed an American-owned electronics plant in western Ukraine.

The attack on Aug. 21 targeted a Flex Ltd. factory in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast — far from the front lines — during a large-scale Russian barrage. The facility, which produces civilian electronics, does not manufacture military equipment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Aug. 22, Trump said he had raised the issue directly with Putin: “I told him I’m not happy about it. And I’m not happy about anything having to do with that war.”

Trump had not previously disclosed a conversation with Putin following the attack. Before addressing the strike, he showed reporters a photo of himself with Putin from their recent Alaska summit, saying the Russian leader had sent it to him. Trump added that Putin had been “very respectful” toward him and the United States, though “not so respectful of others.”

The president also reiterated his two-week timeline for clarity on U.S.-brokered peace talks between Russia and Ukraine: “Over the next two weeks we’re gonna find out which way it’s going to go, and I better be very happy.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strike, accusing Moscow of deliberately targeting U.S.-owned property. “The Russians knew exactly where they lobbed the missiles. We believe this was a deliberate strike on American investments — a very telling strike,” Zelensky said.

Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, echoed those concerns, warning that the timing sends a message that “American businesses are a target.”

The White House has repeatedly set deadlines for progress on a peace deal, though none have been met. Trump has threatened sanctions against Russia if talks stall but has yet to follow through.

