Russian missile strike hits Mukachevo district, 12 injured

Russian forces launched a cruise missile strike on an industrial facility in the Mukachevo district, causing significant destruction. The attack destroyed warehouse buildings and sparked a large fire.

As of 7:00 a.m., emergency operations are ongoing. Rescue teams and law enforcement are working at the site. Twelve people sustained injuries of varying severity and are receiving medical assistance. An operational headquarters has been set up, with regional and city authorities coordinating efforts on the ground, News.Az reports, citing head of the Regional State Administration, Myroslav Biletsky.

Officials stress that the strike once again demonstrates Russia’s targeting of civilian infrastructure, even in rear regions far from the front line. The aim, they say, is clear — to spread fear among the population.

Local authorities have urged residents to remain calm, refrain from sharing photos or videos from the scene, and rely only on official sources of information. More details are expected later.

