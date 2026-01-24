Trump pledges stronger strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to strengthen strategic ties between the United States and Azerbaijan, highlighting renewed momentum in regional peace efforts and future economic cooperation.

In a post shared on his Truth social media platform, Trump thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for maintaining the Peace Agreement signed last August, News.Az reports.

He described the deal as a major diplomatic achievement that helped end a prolonged and damaging conflict in the region.

"I want to thank President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia for upholding the Peace Agreement we signed last August," Donald Trump said on his “Truth” social media platform.

U.S. President Donald Trump added: "This was a nasty War, 1 of 8 that I have ended, but now we have Prosperity and Peace. In February, Vice President Vance will travel to both Countries to build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. We will strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia, Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers, and the sale of Made in the U.S.A. Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan. Thank you!"

News.Az