- News
- Trump Aliyev
Tag:
Trump Aliyev
-
At the first meeting of the Peace Council in Washington on February 19, a list of countries participating in the Gaza reconstruction initiative was announced. Among the states contributing to the $7 billion assistance package, Azerbaijan was also mentioned.21 Feb 2026-13:30
-
-
The inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace has commenced in Washington.19 Feb 2026-19:10
-
-
US President Donald Trump spoke about his relations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the first meeting of the Peace Council in Washington on Thursday.19 Feb 2026-18:53
-
-
Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to the United States at the invitation of Donald Trump to participate in the first meeting of the Board of Peace.18 Feb 2026-21:04
-
-
Editor’s note: Zaur Nurmamedov is a journalist and a graduate of the Faculty of Political Science at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993–1999). He previously served as First Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Vesti.Az news portal (2009–2023). The views expressed in this article are his own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.13 Feb 2026-13:41
-
-
-
-
-
-
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has praised Azerbaijan’s contribution to advancing peace in the region, highlighting the country’s role in normalizing relations with Armenia.26 Jan 2026-13:44
-
-
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to strengthen strategic ties between the United States and Azerbaijan, highlighting renewed momentum in regional peace efforts and future economic cooperation.24 Jan 2026-09:10
-
-
US President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Davos on January 22 to discuss bilateral relations and regional peace efforts, the US Embassy reported.23 Jan 2026-14:23
-