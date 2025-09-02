Trump ramps up rhetoric on Chicago amid possible national guard deployment - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump is intensifying his rhetoric toward Chicago as Democrats in Illinois prepare for a potential National Guard deployment to the city.

While Trump has not outlined specific plans, he indicated Chicago could be “probably next” following the deployment of the Guard to Washington, D.C, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

JUST IN: President Trump doubles down on sending National Guard troops to Chicago, stating, “We're going in. I didn't say when we're going in.” pic.twitter.com/rd4WZHsO0j — American Press (@americanspress) September 2, 2025

The move would mark the administration’s latest attempt to address crime in major cities, even as it faces opposition from local officials.

