Trump ready to send marines to Los Angeles over protests

People hold Mexican flags and gesture next to a car in flames in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, California, US, June 7, 2025 [Daniel Cole/ Reuters]

US authorities are considering sending Marine Corps troops to Los Angeles, California, if they believe that protests in the city pose a threat to the entire country and its citizens.

US President Donald Trump announced this to journalists on Sunday before flying from New Jersey to Maryland, News.Az informs.

"If we see a threat to our country, to our citizens, we will act very decisively to ensure law and order," he answered a question about the conditions under which the Marines might be called in to provide security during protests against the deportation of illegal immigrants in Los Angeles.

"We were watching closely what happened in Los Angeles last night. There was a lot of violence, and it could have been much worse," the US President stressed, adding that he would not allow "such things to happen" in the country.

