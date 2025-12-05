Trump receives new FIFA peace prize

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump was awarded the new and controversial "FIFA Peace Prize: Football Unites the World" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The award was presented at the 2026 World Cup draw ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

Fifa hastily announced the prize in early November, shortly after Trump was overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize, which was given to Maria Corina Machado.

News.Az