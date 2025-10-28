Trump rules out 2028 VP run, says he ‘would love’ a third presidential term

President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out running for vice president in 2028 but said he “would love” to serve a third term as president, despite the U.S. Constitution prohibiting more than two terms.

Speaking on Air Force One en route from Malaysia to Japan after the ASEAN summit, the 79-year-old said a vice-presidential bid would be “too cute” and unlikely to please voters, ruling it out, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute. It’s not – it wouldn’t be right,” Trump said.

Scholars note that he is constitutionally barred from running for vice president under the 12th Amendment, which prevents anyone ineligible for the presidency from becoming VP.

Trump also praised Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as potential 2028 candidates, saying a team with them could be “unstoppable.”

While he admitted he hasn’t seriously considered the legal feasibility of a third term, he added:

“I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever.”

Trump’s comments come amid a diplomatic tour in Asia, with stops in Japan and South Korea for the APEC forum, where he is scheduled to meet world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

