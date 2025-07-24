Trump's $6 billion education fund freeze sparks fears of school closures

+ ↺ − 16 px

A growing bipartisan coalition of lawmakers is urging the Trump administration to unfreeze nearly $6 billion in federal education funding, warning that the prolonged delay could force public schools across the United States to shut their doors.

In a rare show of unity, 10 Republican senators and 18 Democratic governors have called on the Department of Education to release funds that support K–12 and adult education programs, including those for low-income students and English learners, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At the heart of the issue is a June 30 decision by the Education Department to withhold $6.9 billion in funds typically distributed at the start of the fiscal year on July 1. Officials claim the freeze is necessary while they review what they described as the “gross misuse” of funds to promote “a radical left-wing agenda.”

While $1.3 billion has since been released—mostly earmarked for after-school programs—the fate of the remaining $5.5 billion remains uncertain.

Lawmakers and educators warn the consequences could be dire. In Florida, Leon County School District Superintendent Rocky Hanna said school closures and mergers are on the table.

“Of course, we do not want to do that, but all options are on the table,” Hanna told the Tallahassee Democrat. “We’re going to look at enrollment data and school zones to see if that could potentially be of financial benefit to us.”

A Palm Beach County school official echoed those concerns, telling WPTV that the delay “poses significant challenges and could necessitate the elimination of essential services.”

One of the most vocal critics is Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who said multiple school districts in her state are already under financial strain and may not survive additional funding cuts.

“Many of our school districts have already made really hard decisions about closing schools,” Murkowski said. “I wish I could say we were solid on the state level, but we’re not. And now there’s uncertainty at the federal level too.”

In a joint letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon and OMB Director Russell Vought, Republican senators criticized the freeze as being in direct conflict with President Trump’s own vision of eliminating the Education Department and empowering local control.

“Withholding this funding denies states and communities the opportunity to pursue localized initiatives,” the senators wrote. “This funding goes directly to states and school districts—exactly what the administration claims to support.”

Some school districts have even filed lawsuits, arguing the move violates the Impoundment Control Act and constitutional provisions that prevent the executive branch from overriding congressional funding decisions.

The freeze could also have long-term economic consequences. Programs that help adults improve literacy and English skills are particularly vulnerable, according to Murkowski.

“If your literacy skills are weak, if you're working on your English skills—these are all things that are keeping people out of the workforce,” she said. “At a time when we’re trying to get people into it.”

As the new school year approaches, pressure is mounting on the Trump administration to reverse course. The Department of Education and OMB have not issued further comments as of publication.

News.Az