Trump's advisor announces preparations for a meeting with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki Chris McGrathGetty Images

Mike Waltz, an adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, confirmed that preparations are underway for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports citing Izvestia .

He did not specify the specific dates and format of the meeting of the heads of state.

In addition, Waltz added, Trump believes that a deal on Ukraine is impossible without dialogue with Russia. The president-elect will work on this in the coming months, the adviser said.




