Trump's Pentagon says it will 'rotate' out some media from offices

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, in an unprecedented move, announced late on Friday it would remove four media organizations including the New York Times (NYSE: ) from their dedicated office spaces in the Pentagon, citing a desire to make room for others, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The memo on a "New Annual Media Rotation Program" said it would also remove National Public Radio, Comcast (NASDAQ: ) Corp-owned NBC News and Politico, which must vacate their spaces by Feb. 14. In their place, it would give dedicated office space to the New York Post, One America News Network, Breitbart News Network and HuffPost News.

Each year going forward, one outlet from print, online, television and radio will rotate out of the Pentagon "to allow a new outlet from the same medium that has not had the unique opportunity to report as a resident member of the Pentagon Press Corps," the memo said.

"We’re disappointed by the decision to deny us access to a broadcasting booth at the Pentagon that we’ve used for many decades," an NBC News spokesperson said by email. "Despite the significant obstacles this presents to our ability to gather and report news in the national public interest, we will continue to report with the same integrity and rigor NBC News always has."

The New York Times said it remained committed to covering the Pentagon "fully and fairly" despite the move.

"Steps designed to impede access are clearly not in the public interest," the Times said in a statement.

NPR called on the Defense Department to expand office space available so that all media outlets covering the Pentagon receive equal access.

