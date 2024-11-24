Trump's team is collaborating closely with Biden's, particularly on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

President-elect Donald Trump's team is closely collaborating with Joe Biden's administration, especially on the Ukraine war and other key national security matters, according to Trump's new National Security Adviser, Michael Waltz, News.Az reports citing the RBC-Ukraine

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, he said that he had spoken with Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, to make sure that the current White House and Trump's transition team were working “hand in glove.”“For our adversaries out there that think this is a time of opportunity, that they can play one administration off the other, they’re wrong. We are hand in glove. We are one team with the United States in this transition,” Waltz said.He also said that Trump is “very concerned about the escalation” of the war between Russia and Ukraine.CNN writes that Waltz apparently endorsed Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use anti-personnel mines, saying that the new weapons could help “in solidifying the lines” and “stop Russian gains.”He also said that Trump remains focused on negotiating an end to the war.The newspaper reminds that the new national security adviser, who joined Trump's meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Mar-a-Lago on Friday, said that European allies “will clearly be a key part” of any peace deal that will end the conflict.

News.Az