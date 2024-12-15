Trump's team is ready to consider Orbán's initiative on Ukraine

The team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is ready to consider Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine as a first step toward resolving the conflict.

According to News.Az , this was stated by Trump's future National Security Advisor Mike Waltz during an interview on CBS."We need to stop the fighting. And if a ceasefire is being proposed as the first step, we will carefully examine what that means," Waltz said, adding that until Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, his team is "coordinating" its actions with the administration of Democrat Joe Biden.However, the future National Security Advisor declined to specify whether Trump had sent any message to Russian President Vladimir Putin through Orbán.

