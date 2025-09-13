Trump said to be doubting his ability to influence Putin

US President Donald Trump has started to doubt his ability to influence Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Despite his earlier promises to end the war in Ukraine, Trump seemed doubtful about his ability to influence Putin. He admitted to his trusted aides that he misjudged the Kremlin leader's willingness to pursue peace.

A month ago, Trump warned that Putin would face serious consequences if he did not agree to a ceasefire or take concrete steps toward peace during their Alaska meeting.

Since then, the Russian leader has refused both a ceasefire and a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, yet Trump has not imposed new sanctions.

Instead, Axios reports, his administration has shifted the responsibility for pressuring Putin onto Europe, urging th

News.Az