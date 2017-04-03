Trump says blast in St. Petersburg metro station a 'terrible thing'

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called the explosion in a St. Petersburg metro tunnel a "terrible thing", Reuters reported.

When asked about the blast that killed 10 people and injured more than 20 in Russia on Monday, Trump told reporters that it was a "terrible thing - happening all over the world - absolutely a terrible thing."

A bomb exploded in a subway car as it was travelling between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations in St. Petersburg at about 3 pm Moscow time on April 3.

At least ten people were killed and some 40 hospitalized with injuries, according to Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova.

The Russian Investigative Committee said the explosion was a terrorist attack, adding that it is considering other versions of the tragedy.

