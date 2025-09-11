Trump says he will award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously

President Donald Trump said he will award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously as he paid tribute to the deceased conservative activist during remarks at the Pentagon on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, News.Az repoets, citing USA Today.

Trump called the shooting death of Kirk a “heinous assassination.”

“Charlies was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said. “Our prayers are with his wonderful wife Erica, and his beautiful children.”

