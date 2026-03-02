Yandex metrika counter

Trump says U.S. is "substantially ahead" on Iran war timing

  • World
  • Share
Trump says U.S. is substantially ahead on Iran war timing
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

During remarks in the East Room, Trump dismissed the notion that he would get bored after four to five weeks of conflict in Iran.

“They said, ‘Oh, well, the president wants to do it really quickly. After that, he’ll get bored.’ I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about this,” Trump said.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      