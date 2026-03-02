Trump says U.S. is "substantially ahead" on Iran war timing
- 02 Mar 2026 21:39
- 02 Mar 2026 21:42
- 1050783
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/trump-says-us-is-substantially-ahead-on-iran-war-timing Copied
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
During remarks in the East Room, Trump dismissed the notion that he would get bored after four to five weeks of conflict in Iran.
“They said, ‘Oh, well, the president wants to do it really quickly. After that, he’ll get bored.’ I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about this,” Trump said.
By Ulviyya Salmanli