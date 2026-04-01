Houthis claim joint missile attack on Israel with Iran, Hezbollah

Houthis claimed on Wednesday that they carried out a missile attack targeting Israel, saying the operation was conducted jointly with their backers, Iran and Hezbollah, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marks the third such attack by the Houthis since they became involved in the Middle East conflict.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement that the group executed “the third military operation… targeting sensitive Israeli enemy targets… with a barrage of ballistic missiles.”

He added, “This operation was conducted jointly with our mujahideen brothers in Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.”