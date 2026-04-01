Air India Express makes emergency landing after smoke alarm

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A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Bagdogra (Siliguri) made an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after a smoke alarm was triggered mid-air.

Flight IX1523, operated by an Airbus A320, was diverted to Lucknow on Monday evening after smoke was detected in the avionics bay, which houses essential aviation electronics, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The pilot issued a “Mayday” distress call, signaling a potential life-threatening situation.

Air Traffic Control in Lucknow was alerted immediately, and the aircraft landed safely around 5:20 PM. All passengers were evacuated without injuries.

After the incident, affected passengers were either rebooked on alternate flights to Delhi or offered full refunds. Some were also provided with hotel accommodations before boarding subsequent services. An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed that passenger safety remained the top priority during the landing.

The aircraft has been declared “Aircraft on Ground” (AOG), meaning it requires urgent inspection and repairs before resuming operations. Technical teams are currently conducting checks at Lucknow airport.

News.Az