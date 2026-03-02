Iran: Trump crossed a “very dangerous red line” by killing Khamenei

President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One at Morristown Airport on September 14, 2025 in Morristown, New Jersey. . Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has crossed what Tehran describes as a “very dangerous red line” by ordering the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an exclusive interview with CNN on Sunday, as reported by News.Az.

According to Khatibzadeh, the assassination of Khamenei will trigger a strong reaction not only inside Iran but also among Shiite communities worldwide.

“From a religious perspective, he was a highly respected spiritual authority. Many Shiite followers across the region and around the globe will inevitably respond,” Khatibzadeh stated, stressing that President Trump had crossed what he called a “very dangerous red line.”

“We have no option but to respond,” he added.

