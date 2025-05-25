Trump sends DHS chief to Israel after Washington diplomats killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is heading to Israel on Sunday after two Jewish state embassy employees were killed in the US capital, News.Az reports citing the department’s press service.

"Following the recent terrorist attack in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump asked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to travel to Israel. During her visit, she will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and victims of terrorism," the Homeland Security Department said. On Monday, Noem will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, after which she will travel to Poland.

News.Az