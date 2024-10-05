Trump set to return to rally shooting site for election campaign with Musk

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is poised to return on Saturday to Butler, Pennsylvania, the location of a July assassination attempt against him.

He will be accompanied by his running mate, JD Vance and tech billionaire Elon Musk , who has funded conservative and right-wing groups in recent years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Donald Trump will make a defiant return Saturday to the small town in Pennsylvania where an assassin tried to shoot him dead during a rally attended by thousands of supporters.The former president will appear alongside JD Vance, his running mate in the November election, as well as family members of those hurt in the July 13 attack, first responders and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Trump has repeatedly insisted he wanted to return to the site of the shooting in which one man was killed and two attendees were wounded before the sniper was shot dead."Butler has become quite a famous place -- it's like a monument now," the Republican candidate said at a recent rally in Milwaukee.Trump's campaign said "he took a bullet for democracy" in Butler, and that he would speak behind protective glass on his return.The former president was six minutes into a campaign speech in a scorching field and turning his head to look at a chart of immigration statistics, when eight shots rang out.Trump winced and grabbed his ear, ducking down behind his podium as Secret Service agents flooded the open-air stage.Surrounded by bodyguards and with blood trickling across his face, Trump raised his fist and shouted "fight, fight, fight" to the crowd -- providing his campaign with a now iconic image."The first thing I said is, 'How many people are dead?' Because, you know, we had a massive crowd. As far as the eye could see," Trump said recently.In fact, his first words, captured by the stage microphone, were "let me get my shoes," corroborated by witness Erin Autenreith, who was sitting in the first row.

News.Az