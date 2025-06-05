Trump signs proclamation to suspend student visas at Harvard

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to suspend U.S. entry of foreign nationals seeking to study or participate in exchange programs at Harvard University, the White House said on Wednesday, amid an escalating dispute with the Ivy League institution, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The order also directs the U.S. State Department to "consider revoking" existing academic or exchange visas of any current Harvard students "who meet the Proclamation's criteria."

News.Az