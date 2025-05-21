Trump, South African president in tense Oval Office exchange

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. President Donald Trump met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office. However, the meeting, which also saw Elon Musk present on the sidelines, took a tense turn when Trump raised unfounded claims of “white genocide” occurring in South Africa.

Trump raised the topic of racial persecution against white Afrikaners less than a week after a group of about 60 individuals were granted expedited American citizenship, News.Az reports citing Global news.

During the tense, awkward meeting, Trump dimmed the lights to play footage he said proves his unsubstantiated claim of white genocide.

Earlier this year, Trump accused the South African government of fuelling anti-white racism, leading to the killing of white farmers, a claim Ramaphosa and the South African government fervently deny. The footage showed a populist politician playing a controversial anti-apartheid song that includes lyrics about killing a farmer. "People are fleeing South Africa for their safety," Trump said following the short video. Experts in South Africa say there is no evidence of whites being targeted, although farmers of all races are victims of violent home invasions in a country that has a very high crime rate.

