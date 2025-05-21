Trump, South African president in tense Oval Office exchange
On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. President Donald Trump met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office. However, the meeting, which also saw Elon Musk present on the sidelines, took a tense turn when Trump raised unfounded claims of “white genocide” occurring in South Africa.
Trump raised the topic of racial persecution against white Afrikaners less than a week after a group of about 60 individuals were granted expedited American citizenship, News.Az reports citing Global news.
During the tense, awkward meeting, Trump dimmed the lights to play footage he said proves his unsubstantiated claim of white genocide.
Earlier this year, Trump accused the South African government of fuelling anti-white racism, leading to the killing of white farmers, a claim Ramaphosa and the South African government fervently deny.