Trump to likely reverse Biden’s executive orders in first week

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to undo many of President Joe Biden's executive orders in his first week in office, according to Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"There will be a reversal of all the executive orders that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris signed to reverse the effective policies of the first Trump administration," she said, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.Leavitt added that Trump would sign tens of executive orders in his first week in the White House.Leavitt claimed that Biden’s 94 executive orders, signed during his first week in office, contributed to a border and economic crisis. "That’s why President Trump was re-elected — to reverse the reversal of the Harris-Biden administration’s policies," she stated.Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election, will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025. The Republican Party has also regained control of the Senate and is poised to secure a majority in the House of Representatives.

News.Az