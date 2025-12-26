Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday

Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private residence in Florida.

The meeting was confirmed by a Ukrainian official. The talks are expected to take place as diplomatic activity intensifies ahead of the end of the year, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

“President Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago,” Ravid wrote, citing a Ukrainian source.

While no official agenda has been announced, the meeting follows recent remarks by Zelenskyy indicating that a high-level discussion with Trump could take place soon and that key decisions may be made before the New Year.

The White House and Ukrainian presidential office have not yet released formal statements on the planned meeting.

The talks come amid ongoing discussions over U.S. support for Ukraine, the future of peace negotiations, and broader geopolitical developments surrounding the war.

News.Az