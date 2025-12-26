Zelenskyy: Key decisions possible before New Year meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump soon, and “a lot can be decided before the New Year,” as Washington intensifies diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy emphasized that sensitive issues, including potential territorial compromises, should be discussed at the heads-of-state level. Kyiv has been seeking a face-to-face meeting with Trump, following talks with his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Some documents within a broader framework for ending the conflict and supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction are “fully prepared,” while others are “nearly ready,” Zelenskyy said. Earlier this week, he unveiled a 20-point draft peace plan serving as the main framework for negotiations.

While the plan addresses security guarantees for Ukraine, no agreement has yet been reached on contested territories or control over the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which remains under Russian control.

