Trump to visit China on March 31

US President Donald Trump will visit China from March 31 to April 2, a White House official said.

During the visit, Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump administration's sweeping tariffs illegal

Marco Rubio meets Pakistan PM on minerals, energy deals

Iran warns UN of decisive response to US military action

Florida airport to be renamed after President Trump

The source noted that the two leaders will discuss the possibility of extending the trade truce, which has paused the escalation of tariffs.

Earlier in February, Trump mentioned plans to exchange visits with Xi Jinping, saying the Chinese leader will visit the United States later this year.