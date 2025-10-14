Trump to visit Malaysia for ASEAN Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Malaysia on October 26, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan announced on Tuesday.

Trump’s trip will coincide with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders’ summit, scheduled in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mohamad said both the United States and Malaysia will help facilitate a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, following deadly border clashes earlier this year. The proposed “Kuala Lumpur Accord” aims to secure peace and require both nations to remove land mines and heavy artillery from their border.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated into a five-day conflict in July, leaving at least 48 people dead and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes — the worst fighting between the two neighbors in over a decade.

Malaysia’s foreign minister said he hopes the ceasefire declaration will be signed during the ASEAN summit, with Trump and regional leaders present to witness the event.

News.Az