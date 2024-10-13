Trump warns of possible World War III and pledges to resolve global conflicts if re-elected

At a rally in California, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump warned that World War III could break out in the coming months, blaming the current U.S. administration’s actions, News.Az reports.



“I’m concerned about the next three or four months, as we could end up in a world war because of the people in power,” Trump said, as reported by TASS.Trump promised that if re-elected, he would quickly resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East . In September, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he expressed optimism that he could find a “good solution” to the Ukraine conflict before his inauguration.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris ruled out bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin without Ukraine’s involvement. She emphasized that under Trump’s presidency, “Putin would already be sitting in Kyiv.”

News.Az