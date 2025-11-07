Tuchel recalls Bellingham and Foden for England’s World Cup qualifiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

England manager Thomas Tuchel has recalled Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden to his squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, while Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott receives his first senior call-up.

Tuchel opted against recalling Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, while Jack Grealish, on loan at Everton from Manchester City, and Trent Alexander-Arnold were left out, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Bellingham, who missed the October internationals while recovering from shoulder surgery, returns alongside Foden, who last featured for England in March against Latvia.

England, having already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, will host Serbia on 13 November before travelling to Albania three days later for their final Group K match—also their last competitive fixtures before next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Scott, 22, who helped England win the European Under-21 Championship, has impressed in the Premier League this season, scoring once in ten appearances as Bournemouth sit fifth in the table.

Other returnees include goalkeeper Nick Pope, defender Nico O’Reilly, and midfielder Adam Wharton. Dropped from the previous squad are Morgan Gibbs-White, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, James Trafford, and Ollie Watkins.

Tuchel, who previously apologised for “unintentionally” calling Bellingham’s on-field behaviour “repulsive,” said he has “no problem” with the midfielder, noting his improved form since returning from injury. Foden’s recall comes after two goals in Manchester City’s 4-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Full England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle Utd)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Alex Scott (Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

News.Az