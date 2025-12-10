TUI predicts moderate revenue rise for 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Europe’s largest tour operator, TUI, on Wednesday projected a moderate increase in revenues for 2026, citing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

The company expects revenue to grow 2%–4% next year, with underlying operating profit rising 7%–10%. TUI said the forecast is more conservative than market expectations, reflecting the current trading environment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The outlook comes as global travel continues to recover but faces challenges from inflation, energy costs, and geopolitical tensions.

