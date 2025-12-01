Tullow Oil names Roald Goethe new chair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tullow Oil has appointed independent director Roald Goethe as its new chair, replacing Phuthuma Nhleko, as part of a major board reshuffle.

Three other non-executive directors have stepped down, reducing the board to four members and lowering costs. The West Africa-focused oil producer is seeking to refinance its debt amid delayed payments from Ghana’s government, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Goethe, who joined Tullow’s board in February 2023, brings extensive experience in African energy markets, oil trading, and M&A strategy.

