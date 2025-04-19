Tunisia receives Island-class boats as a donation from U.S.

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has donated two 34-meter Island-class patrol boats to the Tunisian Navy, strengthening maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

The U.S. Embassy in Tunis said that the transfer was dedicated to the celebration of the 220th anniversary of the U.S.-Tunisian maritime partnership, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The USS Mount Whitney, the headquarters ship of the 6th Fleet of the United States, also arrived at the ceremony.

The flagship of the US 6th Fleet, the USS Mount Whitney, plays a key role in maritime security and cooperation in the Mediterranean and African theaters.

“This visit underscores the U.S. government’s commitment to regional stability and its enduring strategic partnership with Tunisia, the United States’ principal non-NATO ally,” the embassy said.

The visit of the USS Mount Whitney is of particular significance as it coincides with the 220th anniversary of the 1805 Battle of Derna, when the US military defeated maritime terrorism thanks to the support and cooperation of Tunisia.

The visit also coincides with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and the 75th anniversary of the U.S. 6th Fleet.

Cooperation between these countries is focused on several key aspects.

The United States regularly participates in military exercises with Tunisia, which helps to improve interaction between the two countries’ military forces.

These exercises are aimed at increasing readiness to respond to a variety of threats, including terrorism and piracy.

The United States supports Tunisia in modernizing its naval forces. This includes the supply of warships, equipment, and personnel training, which contributes to the combat readiness of the Tunisian Navy.

The transferred Island-class boats will be primarily focused on patrolling. In the United States, these boats are gradually being replaced by larger and more powerful Sentinel-class boats.

News.Az