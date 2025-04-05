Tunisia starts large-scale migrant camp clearance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tunisian authorities announced on Friday the start of evacuations from camps housing thousands of irregular migrants in the southern governorate of Sfax.

Hossam Eddine Jebabli, spokesperson for the National Guard under the Ministry of Interior, confirmed this development, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In his press statement, Jebabli noted, “The evacuation of camps in the Amra and Jebniana areas of Sfax began on Thursday, starting with the largest settlement housing approximately 4,000 individuals.”

He clarified that these camps primarily accommodate irregular migrants from sub-Saharan African nations.

Jebabli emphasised that the evacuation is proceeding “peacefully without security intervention,” with support from Red Crescent teams, Ministry of Health personnel, and Civil Protection units providing first aid to migrants requiring assistance.

The evacuation will continue progressively until all camps are dismantled “as soon as possible,” he added.

According to Jebabli, authorities are coordinating with local officials to arrange temporary accommodation for vulnerable groups, particularly pregnant women and children.

Khaled Jarad, head of the Tunisian Committee for Irregular Migration, stated in January 2025 that approximately 20,000 irregular migrants reside in the Amra and Jebniana areas of Sfax, though precise figures for the entire country remain unavailable.

Whilst Tunisian authorities have not disclosed the relocation destinations for these migrants following the camp evacuations, local media suggest they will be housed in shelters distributed across the country pending voluntary repatriation.

On 26th March, President Kais Saied called upon international organisations to bolster Tunisia’s voluntary repatriation efforts and enhance cooperation in dismantling human trafficking networks.

The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on 23rd January that 7,250 irregular migrants were voluntarily repatriated during 2024, through collaboration with international organisations, primarily the International Organisation for Migration.

In September 2023, the European Commission pledged €127 million in aid to Tunisia as part of a memorandum addressing various issues, including measures to reduce migrant flows to Europe.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

