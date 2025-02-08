Tunisian Customs seizes over 6 kg of cocaine at airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tunisian Customs officers seized 6,175 grams of cocaine at Tunis-Carthage airport in the capital city Tunis in coordination with the joint security inspection team, said Tunisia's General Directorate of Customs in a statement on its Facebook page Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The cocaine was found hidden in two plastic bags that belonged to a foreign passenger arriving in Tunisia from abroad, said the statement, without specifying the exact time of the interception.

The Tunisian public prosecution authorized the referral of the case file to the security services departments to continue investigations.

The Tunisian government has taken a strong stance against drug trafficking, arresting hundreds of individuals involved in the crime during recent nationwide operations.

