Tural Ganjaliyev: Armenian leadership shamelessly denies existence of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh

The latest interview of Armenian ambassador to Israel Armen Smbatyan has once again revealed Yerevan’s hypocritical policy, said Tural Ganjaliyev, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

“In the interview, Smbatyan tried to introduce himself as a supporter of establishing contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples,” Ganjaliyev said.

He noted that the Azerbaijani community has been proposing for many years to establish a dialogue between the Armenian and Azerbaijani residents of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. “However, Armenia’s political leadership, which has brought Azerbaijanophobia to the level of state policy, not only prevents the dialogue, but even shamelessly denies the existence of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Ganjaliyev said if Smbatyan is really in favor of the dialogue between the two peoples, then let him support the proposal of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Smbatyan remarks that 'the settlement of the conflict does not depend on us [Armenia], but on the OSCE Minsk Group” once again indicate that Yerevan is trying to avoid responsibility, Ganjaliyev added.

The community head stressed that the conflict has not yet been settled due to the illegal presence of Armenian troops in Azerbaijani territories.

“After the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, relations between the two peoples can be easily restored,” he concluded.

News.Az