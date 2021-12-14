Turkey, Armenia to mutually appoint envoys to normalize relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey and Armenia will mutually appoint special envoys to discuss steps to normalize ties, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The two countries will also restart charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan, Cavusoglu said at his ministry's budget discussions in the Parliament.

Armenia and Turkey signed a landmark peace accord in 2009 to restore ties and open their shared border after decades, but the deal was never ratified and ties have remained tense.

During the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last year, Ankara supported Azerbaijan and accused Yerevan of occupying Azerbaijani territories.

Cavusoglu said Turkey would coordinate steps to normalize ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

News.Az