Turkey: Beating virus in late May could bring holiday cheer

If Turkey can defeat coronavirus, it will have two reasons to celebrate a month from now, Turkey's president said on Monday.

"By overcoming COVID-19, Turkey hopes to have a double feast at the end of Ramadan," Muslims’ holy month, with the traditional Eid al-Fitr holiday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference after a Cabinet meeting by video link.

Erdogan also announced another extended lockdown this weekend, this one lasting three days to cover Friday’s May 1 holiday.

The curfews in 31 cities where most of Turkey’s population lives, meant to fight the virus, will likely continue through the end of Eid al-Fitr, he added.

Continuing Turkey sending medical aid for the virus to countries abroad, it will send medical aid, including masks, face protectors, visors, medical-grade N95 masks, overalls, and disinfectants to the US on Tuesday, he stressed.

For the holy month of Ramadan, Turkey also has been evacuating 25,000 Turkish nationals from 59 countries otherwise stuck due to the virus.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Turkey stands at 2,805, and a total of 29,140 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

