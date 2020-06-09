Turkey: Daily COVID-19 recoveries at triple of new cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed a record 3,218 daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to its health minister, according to Anadolu Agency.

The total number of recoveries from the disease hit 144,598 as 3,218 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

"In the last 24 hours, the number of new registries is one-third of the number of recovered patients. Due to new diagnoses, the need for intensive care and ventilator support increased," he said.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,729, as it reported 18 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals performed 37,225 tests for the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the total number to more than 2.4 million.

According to test results, the total number of COVID-19 cases nationwide reached 172,114 with 993 new infections.

