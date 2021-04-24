Turkey denounces US president’s statement on 1915 events

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey rejects and denounces in the strongest terms the statement of US President Joe Biden regarding the events of 1915 made under the pressure of radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkey groups on 24 April, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“It is clear that the said statement does not have a scholarly and legal basis, nor is it supported by any evidence. With regards to the events of 1915, none of the conditions required for the use of the term “genocide” that is strictly defined in international law are met,” said the statement.

“The nature of the events of 1915 does not change according to the current political motives of the politicians or domestic political considerations,” Turkey’s ministry said, stressing that such an attitude serves only a vulgar distortion of history.

The ministry recalled that the European Court of Human Rights has clearly confirmed the controversial nature of the events of 1915.

“Moreover, in 2005 Turkey proposed to Armenian side to establish a Joint History Commission in order to reach a just memory in the light of historical facts of that period. Although Armenia has never responded to this proposal, it is still on the table. In this respect, the statement made by the President of the US, who is neither legally nor morally authorized to judge historical matters, has no value,” said the statement.

“As a country located at the center of a region that is called as the cradle of civilizations and who has adopted the attitude of exercising effort for the peace and serenity for humanity despite all her sufferings, Turkey has never avoided facing her history and would not take lessons from any country, including the US, in this regard,” it added.

According to the ministry, on this occasion, Turkey once again commemorates the cherished memories of the individuals from all the Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities of the Ottoman Empire, who lost their lives under the extraordinary conditions of the period before and during the First World War.

“The message conveyed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 24 April, for the Ottoman Armenians who lost their lives at the First World War which was read during the liturgy at the Armenian Patriarchate in Istanbul, this year as well, reflects the approach of Turkey on this topic.”

“After more than a hundred years of this past suffering, instead of exerting sincere efforts to completely heal the wounds of the past and build the future together in our region, the US President's statement will not yield any results other than polarizing the nations and hindering peace and stability in our region,” it said.

Ankara emphasized that this statement of the US, which distorts the historical facts, will never be accepted in the conscience of the Turkish people, and will open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship.

Ankara called on the US President to correct this grave mistake, which serves no purpose other than to satisfy certain political circles and to support the efforts aiming to establish a practice of peaceful coexistence in the region, especially among the Turkish and Armenian nations, instead of serving the agenda of those circles that try to foment enmity from history.

News.Az