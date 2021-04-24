Turkey entirely rejects US President Biden's statement on Armenian claims

Turkey entirely rejects US President Joe Biden’s statement on Armenian claims, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"Turkey has nothing to learn from anybody about its own past," Cavusoglu stressed.

US President Jozeph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide".

News.Az